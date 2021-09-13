Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 6,188 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,188 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $739,651.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $107,458.98.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40.

NTRA traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $120.25. The company had a trading volume of 509,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,535. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.65 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.71.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $10,283,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after acquiring an additional 691,703 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after acquiring an additional 556,085 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

