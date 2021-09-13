Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 1,030 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $123,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 13,539 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,639,843.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $524,275.20.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64.

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,547 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $671,187.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $166,292.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $23,631.57.

On Friday, June 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $187,127.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $1,180,070.40.

Shares of NTRA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.25. 509,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,535. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.65 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

