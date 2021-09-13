Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OTRK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 500,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ontrak by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ontrak in the first quarter worth about $361,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ontrak by 199.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the first quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTRK shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

