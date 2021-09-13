Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$184,752.

David Blake Reid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, David Blake Reid acquired 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00.

On Monday, August 16th, David Blake Reid acquired 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.98 per share, with a total value of C$27,960.00.

Shares of POU traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.63. 63,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,969. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.02%.

POU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.28.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

