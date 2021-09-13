Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 25,542 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 25,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total value of C$206,185.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,021,739.81.

Shares of PEY traded up C$0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.35.

PEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

