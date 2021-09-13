Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells 14,329 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 14,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $434,311.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $400,814.40.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $667,934.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $397,651.65.

On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $745,969.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $419,441.26.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $895,645.76.

On Monday, August 16th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $751,781.87.

On Friday, August 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 27,286 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $934,272.64.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $1,172,303.56.

On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $788,126.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP traded down $2.25 on Monday, hitting $28.48. 391,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,406. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 143,292 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PMVP. HC Wainwright began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

