Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $107,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $99,840.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $34,869.34.

On Monday, August 2nd, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00.

POWI stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.30. 251,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,081. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.35. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after buying an additional 234,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after buying an additional 116,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,667,000 after buying an additional 60,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,687,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,821,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,475,000 after buying an additional 41,399 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

