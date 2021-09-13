Insider Selling: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.59, for a total transaction of C$12,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,178 shares in the company, valued at C$215,614.01.

Shares of QTRH stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 64,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.79. Quarterhill Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.77 and a twelve month high of C$3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.20 million and a PE ratio of 80.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QTRH shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$3.80 price target on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

