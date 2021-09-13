Insider Selling: Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Senior Officer Sells 5,692 Shares of Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$22,938.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$632,371.48.

Surge Energy stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 331,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.99. Surge Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$287.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

