Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells 132,287 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Erin Thomas Morton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $405,584.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,608,850.50.

On Monday, June 21st, Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00.

SWCH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.20. 1,634,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,500. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,923,000 after buying an additional 367,871 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Switch by 232.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after buying an additional 6,005,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,886,000 after buying an additional 510,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Switch by 10.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,794,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,539,000 after buying an additional 750,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

