Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells 13,920 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,642,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,709,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $251,700.00.

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $5.49 on Monday, hitting $115.93. The company had a trading volume of 267,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.30. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

