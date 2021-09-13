Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CRO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,402,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,776,923.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,299,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,769. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $411,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

