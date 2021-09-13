Insider Selling: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Sells 6,325 Shares of Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UFCS traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $22.72. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,159. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $244.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after purchasing an additional 182,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,285 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 264,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

