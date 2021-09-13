Insider Selling: United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Sells 1,617 Shares of Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $224,876.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ USLM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371. The company has a market cap of $763.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.63. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.25 and its 200 day moving average is $141.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.
About United States Lime & Minerals
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.
Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.