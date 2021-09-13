Insider Selling: United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Sells 1,617 Shares of Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $224,876.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371. The company has a market cap of $763.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.63. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.25 and its 200 day moving average is $141.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

