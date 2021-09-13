Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of U stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.69. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

