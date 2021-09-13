Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Sells 19,109 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $319,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $16.67. 368,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,170. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $927.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after acquiring an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 714,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 593,804 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 531,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after acquiring an additional 507,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 754,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 341,970 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

