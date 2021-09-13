Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 1,117 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $140,954.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,007 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $119,893.42.

On Monday, July 26th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,138.81.

Shares of Vicor stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $124.68. 914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,986. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.77 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $129.26.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vicor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

