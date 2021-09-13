Insight Protocol Trading 41.5% Lower Over Last Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $116,807.41 and approximately $55,370.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00060718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00151966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

