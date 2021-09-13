Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Sells $1,650,450.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NSP traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 164,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,557. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

