Insureum Hits Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $149,000.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

