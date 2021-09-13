Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.90. 662,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,238,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

