Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $47,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.58. 744,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,238,822. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.