Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Increased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.