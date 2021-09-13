Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14,315.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 771,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,544,000 after purchasing an additional 765,873 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $119.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.14. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

