Internet Computer One Day Volume Reaches $472.11 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion and $472.11 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $54.62 or 0.00122011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 30.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00079092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00173671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,835.95 or 1.00146509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.59 or 0.07133267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.80 or 0.00922034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00887962 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,025,638 coins and its circulating supply is 162,642,082 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.