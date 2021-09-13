Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

