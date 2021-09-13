Intersect Capital LLC Raises Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,964 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $72.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

