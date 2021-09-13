Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.90 ($3.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.61 ($3.07).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

