Intouch Holdings Public (OTC:SHNUF) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Intouch Holdings Public (OTC:SHNUF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTC:SHNUF opened at $2.40 on Monday. Intouch Holdings Public has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Get Intouch Holdings Public alerts:

Intouch Holdings Public Company Profile

Intouch Holdings Public Co Ltd. engages in the investment in satellite, internet, telecommunications, media, and advertising businesses. It operates through the following segments: Local Wireless Telecommunications, Satellite and International Businesses, Corporate and Other Businesses. The Local Wireless Telecommunications segment provides local mobile telecommunication as well as trade and rent of telecommunications equipment and accessories.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Intouch Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intouch Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.