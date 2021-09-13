Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Intuit by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 137,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Intuit by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $14.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $553.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,592. The company has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $534.12 and a 200-day moving average of $461.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

