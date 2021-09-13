Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,491 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.70 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.