Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VCV stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.