Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,161 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.28% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 221.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 460.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFI opened at $52.98 on Monday. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

About Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.