Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.83. Approximately 4,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 96.02% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $39,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

