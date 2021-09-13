Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lifted by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 885.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $376.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,737,859. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

