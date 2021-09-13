Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 1.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.50. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,380. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23.

