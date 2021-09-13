Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September, 13th (BERY, BLL, CCK, CODI, LEV, LYB, MEOH, OI, OLN, SEE)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, September 13th:

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY). The firm issued a positive rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL). Truist issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Truist started coverage on shares of. They issued a positive rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI). The firm issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN). They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

