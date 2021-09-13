Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September, 13th (BERY, BLL, CCK, CODI, LEV, LYB, MEOH, OI, OLN, SEE)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, September 13th:

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY). The firm issued a positive rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL). Truist issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Truist started coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK). They issued a positive rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI). The firm issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN). They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.