Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 13th (ACH, ACVA, ADTX, AFMD, ALGM, APLT, ARCO, ATDRY, BLDP, BZLYF)

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a sell rating.

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $3.00 to $4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €46.50 ($54.71) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

