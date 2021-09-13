Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enerplus (ERF)

Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/31/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$13.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

8/10/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $5.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

