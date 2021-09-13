Investors Buy High Volume of Invacare Call Options (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,872 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,311% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 call options.

IVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invacare in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invacare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after acquiring an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Invacare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,654,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Invacare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invacare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Invacare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,125,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter.

Invacare stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.28. 46,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. Invacare has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

