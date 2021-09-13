Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,337 call options on the company. This is an increase of 257% compared to the average volume of 1,776 call options.

NASDAQ:GGAL traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.89. 91,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,991. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.78. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $5,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 578,593 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 59,817.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 144,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $1,247,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

