Investors Purchase High Volume of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 12,128 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 710% compared to the typical volume of 1,497 call options.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,563 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,536. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.67. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

