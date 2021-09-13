Invictus Hyperion Fund Hits Market Capitalization of $44.84 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $44.84 million and approximately $31,279.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

