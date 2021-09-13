Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,392,000 after purchasing an additional 182,924 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,288,000 after acquiring an additional 82,066 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

