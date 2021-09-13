IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

IPGP opened at $172.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.87.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 33.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

