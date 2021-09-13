IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Stock Price Down 0.2%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.25. Approximately 262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 11.78% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

