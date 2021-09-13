iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Up to $48.12

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.12, but opened at $53.93. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 16,907 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after purchasing an additional 212,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after buying an additional 174,847 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

