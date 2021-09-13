ironSource (NYSE:IS) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.59

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 3769533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.37.

Get ironSource alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $80,066,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $63,525,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $61,950,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $58,054,000.

ironSource Company Profile (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.