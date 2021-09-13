Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,367 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $144,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of IRWD opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

