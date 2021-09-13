iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Position Increased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 9.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $50,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after buying an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,034,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,155 shares in the last quarter.

IEI traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $131.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

